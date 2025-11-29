BLACKPINK Vs BTS In 2026? Jisoo’s Statement On Comeback Heats Up Discussions About Possible Album Clash | Image: X

Korean pop culture fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback albums of BLACKPINK and BTS. However, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sparked backlash when she commented on the group’s upcoming return. The girl group had been teasing a new album and comeback for a while, but recent reports said it had been delayed until 2026.

Recently, Eyes Closed singer took part in an interview and editorial with ELLE Korea, where she revealed that BLACKPINK’s album would arrive early next year, along with her own release.

A post shared on X(formerly Twitter) revealed the quote of what she said, “Since I’m preparing for my next solo album, as well as BLACKPINK’s new album to be released early next year, I feel like I’m living solely within music. I’m still excited because when I feel and find new emotions in new music, I want to let everyone hear it quickly.”

Surprisingly, her announcement has sparked backlash because of BTS’s alleged comeback plans.

For those who may not know, BTS members Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, Suga, RM, J-hope and Jungkook have shared several hints about a group comeback and a large-scale tour in 2026. Connecting with that, some online users have accused BLACKPINK of planning their return to “clash” with BTS’s promotional year.

Some naysayers speculated that the group delayed its return on purpose to match BTS’s schedule. A fan commented, "This group is begging to be crushed by BTS."

Amid the noise, many BLINKs defended Jisoo, saying she simply shared information their agency had already hinted at.

They also noted that BLACKPINK’s release schedule has changed several times for reasons unrelated to BTS, and that no official overlap between the groups’ comeback timelines has been confirmed.