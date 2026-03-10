BTS ARIRANG World Tour Will Premiere Live In Indian Theatres - Here's All You Need To Know | Image: X

BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG is more than just a concert. It is a celebration for Kpop boy band ARMY. After a long break and a very patient wait, BTS is finally returning with their all-new Arirang era. The group will release their 5th album ARIRANG on March 20. A concert will follow at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will then begin their world tour on April 9.

File photo from X

For fans outside Korea, Netflix will stream the ARIRANG concert live worldwide. Although the BTS World Tour will not include India, desi ARMYs will still have something to look forward to. Indian fans will get the chance to watch two concerts in theatres.

When and where to watch the BTS World Tour in India?

The world tour will feature 82 shows across 34 cities. It will begin on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, and then travel to several countries, including U.S. cities such as Chicago and Tampa. Although India is not currently included in the tour schedule, PVR INOX Pictures is reportedly planning live screenings of the concert film across India. This large-scale cinematic event is part of BTS celebrating the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang.

PVR has announced live screenings of the BTS World Tour on April 11 and 18 at selected theatres across India. The two full-length concerts will stream live from Goyang and Tokyo. According to the official website, the April 11 concert will be shown in PVR theatres in India at 3:15 PM, while the April 18 screening will begin at 11:15 AM.

If you want to get ready before the cinema screenings, Netflix India also has several events lined up. Arirang, the 14-track album, will be released on March 20. A day later, on March 21 at 4:30 PM IST, viewers can watch a live performance from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

In addition, a special documentary titled BTS: The Return will premiere on March 27.