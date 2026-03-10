Thaai Kizhavi, Tamil Film Anchored By 63-year-old Actor, Coins ₹50 Crore Globally: Know When And Where To Watch It Online

Thaai Kizhavi, Tamil Film Anchored By 63-year-old Actor, Mints ₹50 Crore Globally: Know When And Where To Watch It Online | Image: X

The Tamil comedy-drama film Thaai Kizhavi, starring Raadhika Sarathkumar and Singam Puli, hit the big screens on February 27, 2026 and has received positive reviews from critics. Although it opened to a slow start on its first day, the film’s box office collections gradually improved over the weekend, and now many are talking about it. Here’s when you can expect it to be available to watch online.

When and where to watch Thaai Kizhavi?

Although the film is still playing in theatres, the makers appear to have hinted at its OTT release platform. Promotional posters suggest that the film will stream on JioHostar following its theatrical run. However, neither the makers nor the streaming service has officially confirmed the release date yet.

Thai Kizhavi box office collection

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar, tells the story of a fiercely independent and intimidating elderly woman who lives in a rural village. People know her for her tough, ruthless, and blunt nature, especially in her role as a moneylender. Because she strictly collects every due payment, the locals fear her.

The film is receiving very positive reviews from audiences around the world. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, this Tamil comedy-drama collected ₹14.75 crore in the first four days of its second week, pushing its overall theatrical earnings close to the ₹40 crore mark.

By the 11th day, the film recorded, as per sacnilk:

Total Gross: ₹54.10 Cr

India Net: ₹37.85 Cr

Overseas: ₹9.50 Cr