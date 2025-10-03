Updated 3 October 2025 at 17:48 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: After Dussehra Drubbing By Kantara Chapter 1, Varun Dhawan Starrer Set For Massive Decline On 1st Friday
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is looking at a huge decline in its box office collection on its first Friday. This is despite some offers that are available on movie tickets.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is faring below average at the India box office after releasing alongside Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 on Dussehra holiday. While the South dubbed actioner is already miles ahead of the Bollywood film in worldwide box office figures, SSKTK is looking at a massive dip in collections on its second day, October 3, making things worse.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari not faring well at the box office
The movie's opening day collections were ₹9.25 crore. On the same day, Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi version minted ₹19.5 crore. The reception of the Rishab Shetty starrer has been good in single screens in the Hindi belts and in the coming weekend, it will look to earn more outside of the actor's home turf Karnataka. Meanwhile, SSKTK is looking at a huge decline in numbers on its first Friday. This is despite some offers that are available on movie tickets.
By 6 pm on October 3, Varun and Janhvi's movie made around ₹1.75 crore, much less than ₹4.79 crore biz by the same time on its opening day. SSKTK may end up its second day with ₹5-6 crore collection, with a little push from evening shows all while Kantara: Chapter 1 still opposes it at the box office.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to stream on this OTT platform
Following its theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be available for streaming on Netflix. Going by the standard industry practice, the movie is expected to arrive on digital only eight weeks after its release on the big screens.
Set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 17:48 IST