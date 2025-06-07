Dipika Kakar, Battling Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Is Out Of ICU After 3 Days; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares 'Liver Ka Kuch Portion Cut Kiya Hai'

Dipika Kakar is battling stage 2 liver cancer, and to get the tumour removed, she was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. On Friday, the actress underwent a 14-hour-long surgery, where doctors had to cut a portion of her liver because of the tumour. She is now out of the ICU and is recovering at the hospital. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a 7-minute-long video informing the fans about Dipika's health.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar's health update

Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib shared that a very small portion of Dipika's liver was cut along with a gall bladder as it had a stone. The actress was in the ICU for three days, and after the surgery, she was shifted to a normal ward. "She will stay here for three to five days, as advised by doctors. The surgery was major...She was in OT for 14 hours. Woh bahut hi mushkil ek waqt tha (It was a difficult time)," he added.

He shared that the surgery started at 8:30 AM and concluded at 11:30 PM, after which she was shifted out of the ICU. By 6 PM and 7 PM his family members started getting worried, despite the doctor's assurance that the surgery would take time. She is in pain because of the stitches, but now she has started having solid food and walking. "Jo bhi uska tumour tha woh bahut hi acche se bahar agayi hai. Gall bladder bhi uska nikala hai kyuki us mein stone tha. Kyuki liver mein tumour tha toh liver ka kuch portion, kuch per cent, woh bhi cut kiya hai uske saath. Us mein koi stress waali baat nahi hai kyuki liver ek aisa organ hai jo khud ko regenerate karta hai (Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself)."

How is Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's son Ruhaan holding up?