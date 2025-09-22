BTS’ Jin To Walk At Milan Fashion Week, Fans Welcome Him With Purple Ribbon Barricade For Protection On V’s Request | Watch | Image: X

September is officially ending with the start of Milan Fashion Week. And Gucci ambassador Jin has already touched down in Italy. BTS's eldest member made a surprise appearance at Incheon International Airport on September 21 before travelling overseas. At the Italian airport, fans welcomed the singer through a well-organised Purple Ribbon Project instead of the usual chaotic crowd.

Although no official schedule had been announced, his visit to attend a Gucci event thrilled fans. The upcoming show in Milan will feature the star. However, this time, his arrival has drawn attention for different reasons.

BTS ARMY welcomes Jin to Italy in style

Jin arrived in Milan and was surprised by the reaction of his fans. He waved and smiled as they cheered for him, showing a mature and respectful response to his arrival. His bodyguards managed the situation smoothly, guiding him through the crowd while keeping a safe distance from the BTS star.

The BTS ARMY launched the Purple Ribbon Project in 2018 to prevent overcrowding and maintain order during the singers’ public appearances. Fans use purple ribbons, the official colour of the fandom, to create a barrier that gives the artists space to move safely while allowing greetings from a distance and avoiding security risks.