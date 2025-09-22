Updated 22 September 2025 at 18:43 IST
BTS’ Jin To Walk At Milan Fashion Week, Fans Welcome Him With Purple Ribbon Barricade For Protection On V’s Request | Watch
BTS Jin arrived in Milan and was surprised by the reaction of his fans. He waved and smiled as they cheered for him, showing a mature and respectful response to his arrival.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
September is officially ending with the start of Milan Fashion Week. And Gucci ambassador Jin has already touched down in Italy. BTS's eldest member made a surprise appearance at Incheon International Airport on September 21 before travelling overseas. At the Italian airport, fans welcomed the singer through a well-organised Purple Ribbon Project instead of the usual chaotic crowd.
Although no official schedule had been announced, his visit to attend a Gucci event thrilled fans. The upcoming show in Milan will feature the star. However, this time, his arrival has drawn attention for different reasons.
BTS ARMY welcomes Jin to Italy in style
Jin arrived in Milan and was surprised by the reaction of his fans. He waved and smiled as they cheered for him, showing a mature and respectful response to his arrival. His bodyguards managed the situation smoothly, guiding him through the crowd while keeping a safe distance from the BTS star.
The BTS ARMY launched the Purple Ribbon Project in 2018 to prevent overcrowding and maintain order during the singers’ public appearances. Fans use purple ribbons, the official colour of the fandom, to create a barrier that gives the artists space to move safely while allowing greetings from a distance and avoiding security risks.
Earlier, member Taehyung aka V had mentioned in a livestream about bringing back the project so he could meet fans safely without facing mobbing or stampede-like situations at airports or other events. It seems the BTS ARMY listened to him, and the star would surely appreciate their efforts.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Calls Out 'Disgusting' Amaal Mallik For His Racist 'Zebra' Comment And Abusive Language
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 18:43 IST