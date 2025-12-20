Updated 20 December 2025 at 16:17 IST
BTS Jungkook Caught Vaping On Camera? Viral Video Shows Jin Stepping In To Avert The Exposé
BTS Jungkook, Jin and Taehyung sang karaoke and interacted with the ARMY during the recent Weverse live. However, one specific moment from the broadcast grabbed attention.
A recent Weverse live featuring BTS members Jungkook, Taehyung and Jin has set fans talking. On December 20, the trio went live and sang karaoke while chatting with the army. Fans especially enjoyed seeing ‘drunk’ Jin during the broadcast. However, one particular moment from the live stood out, as keen-eyed fans quickly noticed what happened.
In the viral video from live, BTS Jin is seen standing with his back to the camera while clearing the table. At the same time, Jungkook placed two items in front of himself. Jin almost instantly appeared to “snatch” them and move them away, with Jungkook following him.
The items Jungkook placed on the table seemed to have a nozzle on top of a coloured cylindrical body, with writing visible inside. Many people felt they resembled disposable vapes, especially as Jungkook and V have both been seen smoking on different occasions in the past.
Since Jungkook and V are adults, fans mostly joked about how quickly Jin reacted and removed the alleged vapes from the table.
BTS members had earlier admitted to vaping on Weverse, so the moment did not come as a complete surprise to fans.
