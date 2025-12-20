Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Sexually Suggestive Scenes Cut And Other Changes Made By CBFC In Kartik Aaryan's Christmas Release

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holidays. The movie is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and is touted as a romantic comedy. Ahead of release, the film faced Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) formalities.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri faces CBFC scrutiny

Bollywood Hungama reported that Kartik Aaryan and Annaya Panday's movie has been cleared for release by CBFC. The rom-com has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate after implementing the changes. As per the publication, the censor board demanded three cuts in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

A ‘sexually suggestive' scene in the first half of the film has been removed. The film board has also requested that obscene dialogue be muted and removed from subtitles. Lastly, the board has requested that the second half of the movie be edited to remove and mute abbreviations of obscene expressions. Following the CBFC changes, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has a final runtime of 145.41 minutes, which is roughly 2 hours, 25 minutes and 41 seconds long.



Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri runs into copyright issues

On December 19, Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd approached the Mumbai High Court to file a case against Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures Pvt Ltd, music label Saregama India Ltd and rapper‑composer Baadshah over the use of the song, Saaat Samundar Paar in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The case pertains to copyright infringement. In their plea, the production house has demanded ₹10 crore in damages and has moved for a permanent injunction against the use of the song or its remix versions, lyrics and tune in this or any other movie. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on December 22.



