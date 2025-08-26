Updated 26 August 2025 at 13:36 IST
BTS Jungkook Identity Theft Case Update: Chinese Hacker Admits Charges, Police Nab 16 Others Linked To ₹200 Crore Fraud
Korean authorities have issued a major update in the investigation of BTS member Jungkook's identity theft case. As per media reports, South Korean police stated that the main suspect, a 34-year-old named Jeon, has confessed to certain charges while denying the rest.
BTS member Jungkook fell victim to an identity theft case earlier this year, and authorities have now announced a major update in the investigation. As per media reports, South Korean police stated that the main suspect, a 34-year-old named Jeon, has confessed to certain charges while denying the rest.
Jungkook's identity theft case update
During a press briefing on August 25, a Seoul Metropolitan Police official said, “The suspect has admitted to some charges while denying others. We will continue a thorough investigation based on the evidence we have secured."
According to the media reports, authorities confirmed that Jeon, who is a Chinese national, hacked domestic telecommunications platforms and other online services between August 2023 and January 2024, violating the Information and Communications Network Act. With assistance from Thai authorities, Jeon was extradited to South Korea on August 22 and officially arrested on August 24.
The incidents raise serious concerns about cybersecurity breaches and Deepfakes in South Korea, particularly those involving well-known figures such as BTS members.
All about Jungkook's identity theft case
Jungkook’s identity theft case started in January 2024 while he was serving his 18-month mandatory military service. The suspect reportedly used JK’s name illegally to open a securities account and sold stocks worth nearly 100 million KRW (around 73,000 USD) to a third party. Jungkook recovered the money through a civil lawsuit in March.
Reports indicate that the confirmed financial losses linked to the scam thus far amount to approximately 38 billion KRW. Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the case, and two suspects remain in custody.
Authorities have reportedly confirmed that Jeon will be handed over to prosecutors this week as the investigation moves forward. Officials stressed the need to uncover the full extent of both financial and personal damages caused by the identity theft group.
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 13:36 IST