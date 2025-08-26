Anu Malik Calls Brothers Daboo Malik And Abu Malik 'Jigar Ke Tukde', Explains Anger In Family

Anu Malik has broken the silence on his bond with his brothers Daboo Malik and Abu Malik. He dismissed the reports of tension between them and shared that they are his "jigar ke tukde". He further called his nephews, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, "jaan" and emphasised that his bond with his brothers and their families is strong and full of affection.

Anu Malik's bond with brothers Daboo and Abu Malik is 'strong'

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Anu Malik said, "Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge.” He also opened up about the perception of family getting angry and explained, "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge.” He concluded by saying that the family has always stood together and will remain so.

When Amaal Malik blamed Anu Malik for sabotaging his father Daboo's career

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal opened up about his father Daboo's struggles and blamed his uncle, Anu Malik. He added that Anu was "overly competitive" and he wanted to prove to people that he is the best composer from the Malik family. "Often tried to sabotage my dad’s career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even free," he added.