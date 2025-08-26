Updated 26 August 2025 at 12:40 IST
Anu Malik Calls Brothers Daboo Malik And Abu Malik 'Jigar Ke Tukde', Explains Anger In Family
Anu Malik opened up about his bond with his nephews, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik and called them "jaan". He emphasised that their families are strong.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Anu Malik has broken the silence on his bond with his brothers Daboo Malik and Abu Malik. He dismissed the reports of tension between them and shared that they are his "jigar ke tukde". He further called his nephews, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, "jaan" and emphasised that his bond with his brothers and their families is strong and full of affection.
Anu Malik's bond with brothers Daboo and Abu Malik is 'strong'
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Anu Malik said, "Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge.” He also opened up about the perception of family getting angry and explained, "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge.” He concluded by saying that the family has always stood together and will remain so.
Also Read: Who Is Jasmin Jaffar? Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Fame Receiving Flak For Washing Her Feet At Guruvayur Temple's Sacred Pond
When Amaal Malik blamed Anu Malik for sabotaging his father Daboo's career
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal opened up about his father Daboo's struggles and blamed his uncle, Anu Malik. He added that Anu was "overly competitive" and he wanted to prove to people that he is the best composer from the Malik family. "Often tried to sabotage my dad’s career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even free," he added.
Anu, Daboo and Abu Malik are the sons of late music director and score composer Sardar Mohammad Malik, known for his work on films such as Thokar, Aulad, Maharani Padmini and Saranga.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 12:40 IST