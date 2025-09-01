BTS Jungkook Reacts To 40-Year-Old Female Fan Trespassing His Home: I've Got All The Evidence

BTS member Jungkook turned 28 today, September 1, 2025. As a ritual, Kookie did a livestream session for BTS ARMY on August 29 on Weverse. While talking to his fans on his 28th birthday, Jungkook spoke about the scary incident from a few days earlier. Jk revealed that a woman in her 40s had tried to break into his house but was caught by the police. Jungkook explained that he had seen her in his garage and ensured she was arrested just as she attempted to enter his home.

BTS Jungkook shares how he locked in a trespasser

On September 1, KST, Jungkook went live on the fan community platform to celebrate his birthday. At the very beginning, he spoke about someone who attempted to break into his home through the garage. He warned that no one should follow him to his residence or engage in illegal behaviour, as it will lead to detention. Jungkook also explained that his home has a strong security system designed to trap intruders.

He shared, “I was watching the CCTV from above. A police officer came to the top. The parking lot is underground. There near my shoes, I heard a sound and I was watching the situation all the time. I heard the sound so I rushed in. She was trying to open the door. In fact, she opened the door but police had already come by that time. She said she was my friend. Sure ARMY, I understand that you guys are all like my family and friends. It was unfortunate. Thank you for supporting me but what was that? Coming to my home.”

Jungkook then set strict boundaries about future incidents. He stated, “If you come, I’m telling you, you’ll be locked in and then you’ll be taken in [by the police]. I’ve got all the evidence since it’s all recorded. If you want to end up at the police station you can come.”

Earlier, a Chinese woman had been arrested for attempting to enter the BTS member’s house the day after his military discharge.