BTS Jungkook's Video With His Alleged Stalker Goes Viral After His Livestream Courts Controversy

BTS member Jungkook has taken social media by storm with his late-night livestream(now deleted) on WeVerse with ARMY. On the day Seven singer made some explosive unfiltered confessions about his drinking, smoking, death threats and HYBE’s micro management, he was allegedly stalked by a fan as well. Here’s what happened.

On February 26, after the broadcast ended, fans felt deeply moved by Golden Maknae’s raw emotions and extended support on social media. On the other side, a fan’s personal interaction with the Kookie from that very day began circulating widely online.

According to a Koreaboo report, the fan, reportedly a Turkish national, said she met Jungkook on the street and approached him hesitantly. She allegedly claimed that he warmly greeted his fans and agreed to take a photo. She later shared a video of their interaction, in which she apologised for disturbing him, and he responded with a gentle pat on her back.

At first, ARMYs reacted with excitement and support. However, the mood shifted when some people accused the fan of stalking him. They argued that the meeting appeared to have taken place near Jungkook’s home, which made the situation concerning.

The woman in the video even later addressed the allegations on social media. She insisted that she met him by chance and stated that Jungkook did not seem uncomfortable when she approached him.

The incident has since divided ARMYs, with some backing the original poster and others remaining convinced that the encounter crossed a line.

