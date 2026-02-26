This Could Become A Controversy: 'Drunk' Jungkook Makes Explosive Confessions, Lambasts HYBE Over Censorship In Now Deleted Weverse Live

BTS Jungkook makes headlines for his personal life as much as he does for his work. Days before the boy band's comeback, the internet woke up to viral videos titled ‘Jungkook’s drunken live broadcast' on Thursday morning. In the explosive 1-hour 28-minute-long conversation, the Golden Maknae addressed his drinking and smoking controversy and also lambasted his managing label, HYBE. Naturally, most of the videos from the live went viral and were wiped off the internet. In the live video, Jungkook could be seen drinking while talking to his fans and taking their questions on WeVerse, seemingly without HYBE's approval.

I think the company will freak out: Jungkook exposes HYBE censorship

It is no news that Korean celebrities are under constant scrutiny from their managing labels, not just over their professional deliverables, but also on the comments they make in their personal lives. Speaking on the lines of the same, Jungkook was heard saying, “I don't even know. I don't know what I'm supposed to be careful about when I go live. I just want to do it comfortably”. He added, “I'm a person too, I don't know, and I went live because I wanted to. The moment I say this, I think the company will freak out. This isn't something agreed upon with the company; I said it because I felt frustrated."

Kookie further added, "Speak freely. Don't worry about the company. That's what I actually want. Of course, this could become a controversy, I don't know, but that's who I am, so what can I do?" During the live somene was seen stopping the K-pop star, to which he replied, "Will the company say a lot to me?" He also urged that his fans to not to ‘boss him around’ when they advised him to shut the camera.



Jungkook addresses his smoking controversy

The viral live came days after Jungkook drew flak for smoking in a BTS video from an ad campaign. He confessed, “I want to talk about smoking, too. I don’t smoke now. Why can’t I talk about it? I’m 30. I smoked before, but I worked hard and cut it. I wanted to talk about this. The moment I talk about this, the company will make ahhh but idk. I smoked." He continued, "The moment I say this, the company will probably go crazy. It's not something I discussed with the company, but I spoke out of frustration.”



Jungkook on not listening to music

Jungkook also opened up about the pressures of being in the music career. He said, “I don't normally listen to music. I only listen to it because I don't want to fall behind. I'm human too. I just want to enjoy myself. How many people in this world can truly be honest? I wanted to be honest with ARMYs."

Fans of Jungkook have jumped to his defence after the live session while his critics have called out his irresponsible and reckless behaviour.



