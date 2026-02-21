BTS Leader RM Sheds 15 Kg Ahead Of Grand Comeback, Jin Left Stunned By His Transformation

BTS's fifth studio album, ARIRANG, is just a month away from its grand release on March 20, 2026. This will mark septet’s comeback in over three years and nine months. V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM and Suga are just as thrilled as their fans and cannot wait to show new sides of themselves.

OT7 are constantly connecting with BTS ARMY since they came back from the military, and with that, many new scoops are being revealed every day. Recently, Leader RM revealed that he has already lost 15 kilograms since completing his military service and will focus more on his health now.

On February 21, RM shared a major update with fans on Weverse. He posted a photo of a weighing scale showing 68.8 kg and wrote, “It happens when you do it" (Similar to, when there’s a will, there’s a way) in Korean. Jin quickly responded, “Wow, amazing," making it clear that the achievement was not easy. RM then revealed that he had weighed 83.8 kg when he served as a sergeant in the military.

After his discharge in June 2025, he lost 15 kilograms and appears to have returned to his preferred weight. With just a month to go before BTS’s comeback, he might aim to shed more, though he does not need to. Earlier, V also showed his weight change and explained that he had started losing the muscle he gained during army training. Recently, Jungkook posted a late-night photo of himself running on a treadmill. All the BTS members seem focused on reaching their target weight.

Advertisement

BTS will begin their massive world tour on April 9, 2026.