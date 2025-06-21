BTS Member Suga Drops First Note After Military Discharge, Apologises To Fans For Skipping Public Appearance: What Happened Last Year...

BTS ARMY is over the moon as all the members of the BigHit Music boy band—Taehyung, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope are back from their mandatory 18-month military service. Min Yoon-gi officially completed his 21-month social work service today, June 21. Making a low-key return, Suga skipped any public appearances and shared his first post shortly after his discharge, where he addressed his fans and apologised for last year’s scooter DUI controversy.

Suga shared an emotional note after his military discharge

On the morning of June 21, BTS rapper shared a heartfelt update on his Weverse account, expressing love and offering apologies to his fans. BIGHIT MUSIC, his agency, confirmed SUGA’s military discharge plans and requested fans not to visit the site. He had already completed his final working day on 18 June by using his remaining leave.

File photo of Suga

For the first time since beginning his alternative military service, aside from two updates during the electric scooter DUI incident, the rapper returned to his solo Weverse account. In a lengthy note, he reflected on his time away from BTS fame, shared personal insights, and discussed adjusting to life as a civilian.

Here’s what his note reads: “Hi everyone, it's nice to see you. It's SUGA. It's been about 2 years. Have you all been living well? As of today, since I've been discharged [from my service], I am greeting you after a long time. Since it's a day I waited for a long time, and since it's been so long, I worried a lot about how to greet you guys. More than anything else, firstly, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the fans who waited for me all this time. I missed you so much. For the last 2 years, I believe I have spent time thinking about myself."



The note further proceeds, "Especially, I also had the thought that I should look at all the work I've done for so long from a little bit of a distance, by taking one step away from it.

So far, while only looking right ahead, I wasn’t able to look back; this time became an opportunity for me to look back at myself again. ARMY, I'm so grateful that you waited for me. Thank you. And I'm sorry for causing you all disappointment and concern with what happened last year."

He continued with giving an apology for the DUI controversy, "I was very sorrowful about the fact that I hurt the feelings of the fans above everything. I also felt apologetic towards the members who, because of me, must've had heavy hearts from their respective places. In future, I'll try even harder to repay all the love you have given me. I love you. Everyone, I'll keep updating you occasionally.”

This case reportedly concluded in September 2024 without proceeding to trial. Min Yoongi was released after paying a fine, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.