RJ Mahvash Lambasts Trolls Claiming Yuzvendra Chahal 'Made' Her Career Amid Dating Rumours: Main Jise Janti Hu Woh...

RJ Mahvash has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. While the duo have maintained that they are just friends, their public appearances together and social media posts have fuelled the rumours of their linkup. Amid this, social media users alleged that Mahvash used her friendship with Chahal as a stepping stone for her career. The content creator and actress has not given a befitting reply to the naysayers.

RJ Mahvash shares a befitting reply to trolls

On July 20, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram account to share a detailed video highlighting the accolades in her career as an RJ, author and actress. Responding to a comment that read, “Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya", she shared a montage of her achievements in the film industry since 2019. She shared photos news article about her production debut in 2023 and her film Section 108 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



In another section of the video, she replied to a user who claimed that she has no knowledge of cricket and takes the stand as a mere supporter of Yuzvendra. To this, she shared photos and videos with ace cricketers like MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Harbhajan Singh and claimed that she has ‘been on the pitch' since 2019. She also urged her followers to stop believing in ‘WhatsApp University’, implying that not all that is written about her is true.



A comment also mentioned that she has used Chahal to network with big Bollywood celebrities. For this, too, Mahvash shared a montage of videos and photos of herself with Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and several others, claiming that she was in the know with the stars for a long time.



RJ Mahvash also stressed that she has authored two books and went on to flaunt the awards she has received over the years for her multi-faceted career.