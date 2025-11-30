Updated 30 November 2025 at 10:53 IST
Theatrical Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Akhanda 2 Thaandavam, Kalamkaval, And More Movies To Watch
From much-awaited Indian titles like Dhurandhar, Akhanda 2 Thaandavam, Kalamkaval, and Dheeram, here's a list of new movies set to release in cinema halls this weekend.
Theatrical Releases This Week: While some good films like Tere Ishk Mein are already running in cinemas, a new line-up of Hindi and regional releases is set to arrive on the big screen on Thursday and Friday. Find out which major film is debuting in theatres this weekend and plan a day out in advance with your family and friends.
Theatrical Releases This Week
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language spy-action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features a strong ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and several others in important roles.
Release Date: December 5
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam
Boyapati Sreenu directs the action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. Samyuktha stars opposite him, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a strong and important role. Harshali Malhotra also appears in a key character. C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae manage the cinematography, Tammiraju handles the editing, and AS Prakash serves as the art director.
Release Date: December 5
Kalamkaval
A routine Kerala Police inquiry in the quiet village of Kottayikonam takes an unexpected turn when a few small clues lead to a series of disturbing cases. The investigation soon uncovers several mysteries that have remained unresolved for many years.
Release Date: December 5
Dheeram
The Malayalam film Dheeram, starring Indrajith Sukumaran, will release in theatres on December 5, 2025. Jithin T Suresh directs this investigative crime thriller.
Release Date: December 5
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Release Date: December 5
Vaa Vaathiyaar
Vaa Vaathiyaar is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action comedy written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. K. E. Gnanavel Raja has produced the film under Studio Green. The film features Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and G. M. also joining the cast.
Release Date: December 5
Asurvan
Release Date: December 5
Game of Loans
Release Date: December 5
