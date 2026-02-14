BTS Reveal Their First Reaction To RM Disbanment Confession: None Of Us Watched...

BTS members Taehyung, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and J-hope are making a full-fledged comeback with their new album ARIRANG this March. While getting prepared for the world tour, the Korean pop group spoke openly during a candid interview.

In the GQ interview, the septet revealed how they felt when leader RM publicly considered taking a “hiatus or even disbanding the team” during a livestream last year, a confession that shocked fans around the world.

File photo from GQ X

In December 2025, RM spoke openly about the huge expectations surrounding the group’s return after their military enlistments. During a Weverse livestream with ARMY, he shared how much pressure he felt to deliver a major comeback. He also revealed that he had even thought about stepping away completely and questioned whether disbandment could be an option.

He said during the live, “The personal pressure is huge,” he said on the December 6 livestream. “Since last month, I haven’t even been able to sleep. I was thinking about whether I should get a prescription for sleeping pills…. I’ve wondered thousands of times, Would it be better for the team to disband or go on hiatus?”

Fans reacted with concern, but the other members handled it in a much lighter way.

V admitted during the interview, “Actually, none of us watched that video of the live-streaming," adding that being a leader brings its own challenges, and the members usually give RM the space he needs. Jin agreed, saying they only came across short clips that were shared online.

Suga also talked about how strong the group’s bond still is, saying, “Because it’d be weird if you… watched it. We’re always together, and we’re like brothers." Instead of addressing the moment directly, they shared memes about it — a response that came from closeness, not avoidance.

Their playful reaction also showed how well they understand RM’s openness and emotional honesty with fans. Rather than giving serious comfort, they used gentle teasing to cheer him up.

“RM is like the identity of this group,” V says. “He’s the core leader of the group, so he must feel so much more pressure than the rest of us do. I usually don’t have that much pressure, but it seems like he does.”

RM, clearly touched by what his bandmates said, replies, “How sweet,” as he looks at the other six. “Love these guys.”

Jimin explained their relationship openly, saying, “But we just laugh and make fun of the person to make him laugh and forget about it…. We also had some drinks together. Booze always works." This shows the group’s unique way of supporting each other — by turning awkwardness into shared humour and warmth.