Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Online

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: Ravi Teja’s Telugu comedy romance film hit the screens on January 13, 2026. The film did not create much excitement in the industry or among audiences, especially after the poor box-office run of his recent movies. However, this one still managed to do fairly well at the ticketing counters.

Earlier reports claimed that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi would stream on OTT on February 13, but those updates were incorrect, as the rom-com has not yet arrived on any streaming platform. Here’s the update.

When and where to watch Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi online?

According to 123 Telugu, the film may arrive on OTT on February 20. On February 11, Chiranjeevi’s mega blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu premiered on ZEE5. As ZEE5 also owns the post-theatrical streaming rights for Ravi Teja’s film, the platform seems to have planned a short gap between the two releases.

The makers have not yet given an official confirmation. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas produced the movie, with Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi playing the female leads. Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Tarak Ponnappa, and Muralidhar Goud feature in key supporting roles. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music.

More about Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows a family man, played by Ravi Teja. He travels abroad for official work and begins a relationship with Ashika Ranganath. After he comes back home, this casual affair creates many problems in his life. The film focuses on how a married man navigates the presence of two women and the consequences.

