BTS RM Reacts To His Viral Video From Jin's Solo Concert Where He Can Be Seen Cussing, Says " I Kind Of..."

BTS Members V, RM, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, Jin and Suga are out of their 18-month mandatory military service. The much-loved K-pop band also surprised ARMY with a mini-reunion at J-hope’s concert. On July 1, BTS connected on a live broadcast with their ARMY on Weverse. This marks their first full-group live in nearly three years. During the OT7 livestream, RM clarified the context behind the viral video where he was seen cussing.
The semi-reunion of BTS at Jin's first RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert delighted fans but also became a hot topic. This is because one particular video showing RM swearing in a funny moment quickly went viral.
On July 1, at the end of the live stream, Kim Namjoon aka RM, explained the reason behind his outburst at Jin’s day-one solo concert at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.
The BTS leader revealed that he reacted that way because a swarm of lovebugs had attacked him. "About five lovebugs landed on me at once. While brushing them off, I kind of unconsciously [cussed out]," he said. At the time, he didn’t realise someone had caught the moment on camera, but later found out through others.
"Suddenly, a bunch of my friends started sending me that meme. The lovebug. I didn’t even know I was being filmed," he said with a laugh. RM’s comments helped explain the viral moment, and fans joined in on the fun, joking, “What do you think it means, RM, that you’re the favourite landing spot of lovebugs?”
The 30-minute OT7 live broadcast was full of both touching and hilarious moments. RM’s lovebug story was just one highlight. During the live, they also spoke about their comeback plans. BTS plans to release a new album as early as spring 2026.
