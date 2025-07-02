BTS RM Reacts To His Viral Video From Jin's Solo Concert Where He Can Be Seen Cussing, Says " I Kind Of..."

BTS RM Reacts To His Viral Video From Jin Solo's Concert Where He Can Be Seen Cussing, Says " I Kind Of..." | Image: X

BTS Members V, RM, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, Jin and Suga are out of their 18-month mandatory military service. The much-loved K-pop band also surprised ARMY with a mini-reunion at J-hope’s concert. On July 1, BTS connected on a live broadcast with their ARMY on Weverse. This marks their first full-group live in nearly three years. During the OT7 livestream, RM clarified the context behind the viral video where he was seen cussing.

RM explained his viral cussing-out moment

The semi-reunion of BTS at Jin's first RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert delighted fans but also became a hot topic. This is because one particular video showing RM swearing in a funny moment quickly went viral.

On July 1, at the end of the live stream, Kim Namjoon aka RM, explained the reason behind his outburst at Jin’s day-one solo concert at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

The BTS leader revealed that he reacted that way because a swarm of lovebugs had attacked him. "About five lovebugs landed on me at once. While brushing them off, I kind of unconsciously [cussed out]," he said. At the time, he didn’t realise someone had caught the moment on camera, but later found out through others.

"Suddenly, a bunch of my friends started sending me that meme. The lovebug. I didn’t even know I was being filmed," he said with a laugh. RM’s comments helped explain the viral moment, and fans joined in on the fun, joking, “What do you think it means, RM, that you’re the favourite landing spot of lovebugs?”