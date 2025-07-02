BTS Reunion: Jin, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook And Suga Break The Internet With New Album Announcement

The much-awaited BTS reunion sparked a fan frenzy. Following their military discharge, Jin, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jung Kook and Suga came together for their first joint livestream since September 2022. During the stream, the boy band answered the biggest questions on the ARMY's minds - when will BTS release a new album?

The seven members of BTS came together in the livestream on Weverse to address their fans. Putting all speculations about their new album to rest, the K-pop band members shared, “We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music."



The band, in their statement, mentioned, “Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.” This album, scheduled to release in 2026, will mark their fourth after Be (2020), BTS, The Best (2021) and Proof (2022). In the livestream, BTS also announced a world tour, their first in nearly four years. According to a press release, the band will be in the United States this month to begin working on new music.



