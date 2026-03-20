BTS Leader RM Suffers Injury Ahead Of Grand Comeback, Shares Update On His Participation In Gwanghwamun ARIRANG Concert

BTS - Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jhope and Suga made the grand return with the release of their much-awaited 5th studio album, ARIRANG, on global music platforms. Their first official MV: SWIM is out on HYBE’s official social media, and ARMY has already made it viral as expected. Now that the fans await OT7’s first live performance set for March 21, unexpected news has crossed.

Right after releasing the album, BTS agency BIGHIT shared a notice announcing that during a rehearsal on March 19, leader RM suffered an injury in his ankle and shared that he will not be able to perform during BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG tomorrow in Seoul. During Studio Note BTS Live, RM also talked about his injury.

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RM personally confirmed that he did not face any serious issues, but he needs to step back from performing for now. He plans to recover fully and return in good health before BTS’ tour begins in April.

Taking to Weverse, the group shared, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide an update on BTS member RM’s participation in “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” scheduled for March 21. During a performance rehearsal on March 19, RM suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital to undergo a detailed examination and treatment. A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation). As advised by medical professionals, he must wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery.”

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Further detailing about his performance for the Seoul concert on March 21, “While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury.”

“Accordingly, RM’s on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited. We ask for your kind understanding regarding this matter. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause, given the high anticipation surrounding this performance. Although RM’s on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show. We prioritize our artists’ health and safety above all else, and are committed to providing RM with all the necessary support for his complete recovery and return to full health. The BTS members are preparing diligently for this performance. We ask for your continued encouragement and support. Thank you,” the note ends.

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During the BTS Studio live broadcast, RM personally spoke out about his injury. He said, “I want to talk about something unfortunate. The notice went out about 10 or 15 minutes ago. I was practising really hard for the stage and for our concert, and ended up with an ankle injury. I really practised hard, but I am not able to perform right away. I won’t be able to perform, but I will be on stage to meet you, singing and hyping everyone up. I will try hard to recover before the concert. Please don’t worry because it’s not that serious.”