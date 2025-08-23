BTS V And BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours Rife Again As Fans Spot Clues In Taehyung's Latest Post

K-pop fans are weaving new theories about BTS member Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK idol Kim Jennie's dating life. Although this is not the first time fans are linking up V with Ruby, as all this started in 2022 when they allegedly posed together. Winter Bear singer’s recent post has just reignited those dating rumours, with ARMY trying to connect the dots. Here's what happened.

File photo of V's post | Image: X

BTS V’s Instagram story raises buzz about dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Recently, Taehyung posted an Instagram story featuring artwork of Winnie the Pooh. The illustration came from the passage “If I Were a King” in A.A. Milne’s book When We Were Very Young.

Many keen observers quickly linked it to 2022, when alleged leaked photos of Jennie and V surfaced, showing them in matching Winnie the Pooh T-shirts. Fans believed it was no coincidence, especially since the artwork showed the same pose as in those leaked images.

Netizens also pointed out that Jennie used the same emoji in her Instagram caption for the London Deadline show as the one seen in V’s post. Although that emoji is common in the UK, fans noted that plenty of Winnie the Pooh illustrations do not include it.

How does Jennie react to rumours?

BLACKPINK's Jennie has never spoken about these dating rumours that often surround her, most recently involving BTS’s V, though fans continue to speculate. For years, stories about the two stars have circulated, but neither has confirmed them.