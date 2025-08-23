Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan's Action Thriller Haiwaan, Watch A Glimpse Of Their Banter On Set

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan entertained the audience together in several movies, such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Tashan. Now, after 18 years, they are reuniting again and set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride. On Saturday, Akshay took to his Instagram handle to announce their movie Haiwaan as the film goes on the floor in Kochi.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan is about...

Haiwaan, an action thriller, is being helmed by veteran director Priyadarshan. It is the Hindi remake of the 2016 hit Malayalam movie Oppam, starring Mohanlal. The video shared by Akshay from the set shows him, Saif and Priyadarshan along with the crew having a fun conversation. Akshay, who wore a T-shirt with Saint printed on it, can be heard pulling Saif's leg, “I know this devil very well”.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

In the caption, he wrote, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!!"

Netizens are excited to watch Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reuniting once again

An excited fan wrote, "Finally Khiladi aur anari after a long time." Another suggested, "Sir isme Mai khiladi Tu anari song ka remake hona mangta." A third user dubbed the movie "This is going to be a Masterpiece cinema for sure."

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Haiwaan will be produced by KVN Productions and will be filmed across Mumbai and Ooty.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film with Priyadarshan