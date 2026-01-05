BTS World Tour 2026: Dua Lipa Collab To India Debut, What To Expect From The Bangtan Boys

After nearly four years and the completion of their mandatory military service, Korean pop group BTS will make their much-awaited comeback on March 20, 2026. BIGHIT Music shared the big update on Weverse, confirming fresh details about the Bangtan Boys’ return, including their fifth album and a global tour. Adding to the excitement, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook actively took part in creating the tracks, “musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey.” Here is everything we know so far and what fans can expect from the upcoming world tour.

BTS's 5th album release date details

On January 4, BIGHIT Music shared a statement outlining what ARMY can look forward to from BTS’s comeback. In an official update posted on Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS will release their fifth studio album on March 20, 2026, at 1 pm KST.

How many tracks will be there in BTS's 5th album?

The album will include 14 tracks. The note further read, “Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that’s most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time.”

When will BTS's 5th album pre-orders go live online in India?

According to BIGHIT MUSIC's official statement, pre-orders for BTS’s much-awaited comeback album will begin on January 16 (Friday) at 11:00 AM KST. For fans in India, this means pre-orders will open at 7:30 AM IST.

The label will share the official pre-order links on Weverse and BIGHIT MUSIC’s official website, allowing ARMYs worldwide to place their orders on time.

BTS world tour details

In the same WeVerse statement, the agency said, “We are excited to share some details about the start of their World Tour.”

The agency confirmed that BTS will begin a world tour after the album’s release. Although they have not shared full details yet, they will reveal the official tour schedule on January 14 at 12 am KST. “We are also pleased to announce that, following the release of their BTS The 5th Album, BTS will be going on a world tour. The tour schedule will be announced separately on January 14 at 12 am. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS as they embark on a fresh start through these new promotional activities,” the statement read.

BTS to come to India?

It remains unclear whether BTS’s 2026 world tour will include India. However, HYBE set up its office in Mumbai in 2025, which has raised expectations. The company will release official details by January 14, but the excitement remains high. Taehyung, also known as V, has already hinted that they are coming to India this year.

