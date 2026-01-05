Jana Nayagan Day 1 Advance Booking Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Mints ₹35 Crore In Pre-sales, Indian Collection Will Shock You

Jana Nayagan Day 1 Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is creating a heavy buzz not just on the internet but even at the box office worldwide in the pre-sales. The much-awaited political drama marks the last big screen appearance of Vijay as he is all set to enter politics, devoting all his time to people's welfare. Owing to this, the buzz around the film is high, and audiences across the globe are turning up in large numbers to watch his movie on the first day. While overseas, the pre-sales collection is soaring, the domestic market has not even contributed half of the worldwide total.

Jana Nayagan day 1 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned around ₹35 crore in worldwide pre-sales at the time of writing this article. While the overseas market has gone past the ₹25 crore mark, India is lagging, struggling to manage even ₹10 crore.

In India, Jana Nayagan has collected only ₹7crore in pre-sales with over ₹4 crore in Karnataka. The major reason behind the low collection as the advance booking window in Tamil Nadu is being held up as the theatre owners are awaiting the CBFC's certificate. Once the window opens, the numbers are expected to surge.

Moving on, one of the biggest highlights of the pre-sales has come from Malaysia, where Vijay held a special music launch event. The movie sold a staggering 50 thousand tickets in just two hours, making it the fastest ticket sale ever for an Indian film in the country, as per Sacnilk.

CBFC hasn't issued a certificate to Jana Nayagan. Why?

Jana Nayagan is facing trouble in Tamil Nadu as theatres are holding back until the movie receives a certificate to avoid last-minute changes. According to a report in Sacnilk, the Censor Board has asked the makers of Jana Nayagan to make some changes to the movie, including dialogue modifications. Until the changes are made, the advance booking for Jana Nayagan will not commence in Tamil Nadu.

However, it must be noted that such last-minute acquiring of the CBFC certificate is not uncommon for regional movies. Especially in high-profile releases, it is common for films to face minor delays in certification.

