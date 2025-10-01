BTS World Tour 2026: K-pop Boy Band Plans To Make Comeback With 65 Shows? Here's What We Know

BTS has returned to the K-pop scene after all seven members completed their military service. Following their reunion in June, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and RM travelled to Los Angeles for a few months to work together on their new record. K-pop boy band reportedly collaborated with award-winning composers and producers. The OT7 plan to release their comeback album in spring 2026. According to a new report, once the album is out, BTS might be doing a world tour running from May to December 2026.

File photo of korean pop group BTS from X

BTS’ tour plans revealed? Reports suggest so

Speculation suggests the band may follow their album release with a massive world tour. Finance News reported on September 30 that Kim Hyun Young, a researcher at Hyundai Motor Securities, revealed the 2026 BTS world tour is expected to run for eight months, from May to December, with around 65 shows planned and a total audience of nearly 4 million people. Each concert is predicted to draw more than 60,000 fans on average. Analysts believe the tour could boost HYBE’s operating profits into the 100 billion KRW range from the second quarter of 2026.

However, the agency has not officially confirmed these reports or released any details about the tour, the news has already sparked excitement among fans. Official reaction from their agency HYBE is still awaited.

On the other hand, BTS will host a two-week event from September 24 to October 5, screening four concert films in 2,500 theatres across 65 countries. To keep the excitement alive, the group is also preparing pop-up store events in several cities worldwide, continuing until their world tour next year.