Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Festival Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Manager Siddhartha Sharma Arrested In Delhi

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Days after the sudden passing of the legendary Assamese singer, the police nabbed North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma in connection with his death. Shyamkanu was taken into custody in Singapore, from where he was flown to Delhi. Siddharth Sharma was arrested in Gurugram, and both the accused will be flown to Guwahati, as per reports.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight. Following his death, owing to an accidental drowning, multiple FIRs had been lodged against Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta and others, naming them as being allegedly responsible for the singer's untimely demise. Assam Chief Minister had earlier warned the accused to surrender before the CID by October 6.

The Government of Assam had also submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the demise of Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities--giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.

Also known as the son of Assam, Zubeen Garg was one of the most celebrated singers from the state. His death came as a shock to his fans and the citizens of Assam. This also reflected in the muted Durga Puja celebration in the state, which is otherwise known for its vibrant celebration of the festival. On Tuesday, CM Himanta Sarma paid tribute to the iconic singer while visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati. The CM posted on X, "Every Durga Puja pandal across Assam is paying tribute to beloved Zubeen. Such is the love for him in the hearts of the people of Assam. Every person, irrespective of age, pays obeisance to Maa and then a tribute to our Zubeen. "



Also Read: Assam CM Seeks Singapore Cooperation In Zubeen Garg Death Case, Urges Centre To Invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty