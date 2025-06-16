BTS World Tour Coming Soon? J-Hope Spills The Beans On New Album, Reunion And Post-Military Chemistry

BTS ARMY has been eyeing the reunion of V, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga for over two years. As the moment arrives, every glimpse of them fuels excitement. Recently, J-Hope revealed some details about BTS' future plans that will takeoff once the group, including Suga, reunite.

So far, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Taehyung, and Jimin have completed their military service, with Suga expected to finish his mandatory duty by this weekend.

Is BTS planning a world tour and new album release?

After the closing of the Hope On The Stage tour, J-Hope was featured on MBC's variety show Point of Omniscient Interfere (The Manager), where he shared updates about BTS' post-military experience. J-Hope appeared on the show to promote his latest song, Killin' It Girl (featuring GloRilla). At the show, he revealed, “We’re planning to gather and discuss the album. We’re trying to prepare as quickly as possible. Since BTS is all about performances, we’re also planning a full group world tour.”

File photo of BTS group

J-Hope on BTS' chemistry after military discharge.

According to allkpop, J-Hope shared his concerns about BTS members maintaining the same chemistry after their military service.

Reflecting on Namjoon, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook, he said, “When I was discharged, I had mixed feelings. Now that all the members are finished, I wonder if we’ll still have the same chemistry when we work together again. I feel both anxious and excited.”