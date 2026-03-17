If Possible Cancel BTS Concert: OT7 ARMYs Express Concern After Korean Police Warn Of Alleged Bomb Threats In Seoul

Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-hope, Suga and RM are all set to make a comeback after 4 years of hiatus with a concert scheduled for March 21, 2026, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. BTS will launch their album ARIRANG on March 20. Amid the grand preparation for their show, Seoul police have reportedly increased security for BTS’s comeback performance, citing possible terrorist threats.

According to Koreaboo, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said special police units will inspect the entire venue, while an analysis team will monitor and assess any reported threats in real time. Police reportedly warned that bomb threats could seriously disrupt the event and emphasised that anyone making public threats would face arrest and full civil liability for any damages caused.

To prevent incidents, authorities will reportedly block roads near the venue using police buses and water barricades. They will also install metal detectors at 30 entrances to prevent dangerous items from being brought inside.

Korean netizens have reacted strongly online, urging authorities and HYBE to ‘cancel’ the concert if possible. They have expressed concern rather than anger, prioritising OT7’s safety.

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On Reddit and X, users have shared their worries. One user wrote, “Why are they even doing this? Cancel it if possible, there safety is are priority.” Another wrote, “Plssss keep my boys safeeeeee.” Another wrote, “Those who army go plz be safe and I pray my bangtan also be safe.” Another wrote, “please keep bts, armys, and other people in the event safe and sound.”

File photo from X

During a recent cabinet meeting, Lee Jae-myung also stressed that public safety must remain the top priority for the upcoming event, which is likely to attract a huge crowd in central Seoul.

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He emphasised the importance of strict vigilance and full preparedness against possible acts of terror, considering both the scale of the concert and the intense global attention surrounding BTS.