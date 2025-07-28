True Beauty Actor And Jungkook's Closefriend Cha Eun-Woo Begins Military Service: Know About His Return Date, Message For Fans And ASTRO Reunion

Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-Woo officially began his 18-month mandatory military service in the South Korean Army’s brass band on Monday, July 28, 2025. Known for being the vocalist of the popular K-pop band ASTRO, Eunwoo has a pretty huge fanbase following his acting debut. True Beauty star connected with his fans in an emotional livestream on YouTube one last time before his hiatus starts.

Cha Eun-Woo's military enlistment: when it began and ends, last message, about his service

ASTRO star Cha Eun-Woo will serve in the Army Military Band after completing five weeks of basic training at boot camp. The 28-year-old actor had applied to join this special unit, which allows individuals with musical and performance skills to contribute through artistic service. After a waiting period, Fantagio confirmed his successful admission. On July 15, it was officially announced that Eunwoo had been accepted into the Army Military Band. He is the second ASTRO member to enlist.

When is Eunwoo getting discharged?

Eunwoo’s 18-month military service begins on July 28, 2025, and it is expected to end by January 27, 2027.

What does Eunwoo say to his fans about the military service?

A day before his enlistment, he went live on YouTube to connect with his fans, leaving many emotional. The Gangnam Beauty actor called the experience of joining the military "surreal" and said his new military haircut was "the shortest" he had since childhood. "I'm grateful and thankful. I've been doing well, meeting people. I miss AROHA too," he said. For those unfamiliar, his fans call themselves AROHA.

"It still doesn't feel real. But since albums, films, and dramas will keep releasing, please don’t forget me," he asked his fans.

"I’ll return healthy and well. I wish you the best in everything you do. I won’t get hurt and will stay careful… Erm, how do I turn off the live? Once again, thank you and love you," he said as he ended the stream.

Eunwoo is known for his role in True Beauty, Island, A Good Day To Be A Dog, Wonderful World, Hit The Top, Top Management, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung and more.

ASTRO reunion details are not out yet, they also performed at the start of July together.