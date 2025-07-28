Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday Starrer Shies Away From ₹250 Crore On Second Weekend

Updated 28 July 2025 at 08:28 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has become the latest sensation among cinegoers. The film features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. In just 10 days of theatrical release, the film has breached the ₹200 crore mark and is swiftly moving towards entering the ₹300 crore club. Saiyaara held steady at the box office even on its second weekend of release, owing to the absence of new Bollywood releases this week.
Saiyaara opened to staggering ₹21.5 crore and registered a positive day-on-day growth on the first weekend of release. A positive word of mouth for the film, virality on social media and a melodious soundtrack help boost the collections of the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer. Despite opting for no traditional methods of promotion, Saiyaara wrapped up the first week with ₹172.75 crore.
The movie's collection remained solid on the second weekend as well. In a rare instance, on the second Saturday of release, Saiyaara raked in more collections than the first Saturday. On the second Sunday, the movie collected ₹30 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk. In the 10-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 247.25 Cr.
Saiyaara's unprecedented success can be attributed to the solo release of the movie with no other Bollywood film running in theatres. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 was scheduled to hit the big screens on July 25, but was postponed due to the phenomenal run of Saiyaara. However, the comedy entertainer will now hit screens on August 1.
Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 will now clash at the box office. Consequentally, Saiyaara will have a solo run at the theatres until August 1. The movie will likely cross ₹300 crore at the box office this week.
