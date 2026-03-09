DYK Which BTS Member Is A Big Fan Of Indian Cuisine And Bollywood Movies

BTS member Min Yoongi, also known as SUGA, turned 33 this Monday. With less than two weeks left before the group’s official return to the music scene, the members remain busy with their schedules. As ARMY eagerly waits for the K-pop superstars to make their comeback, it is worth noting that the group, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, has shared its love for India. Did you know which BTS member enjoys Indian food and watches Bollywood films?

During a live interaction with fans on Weverse in 2023, Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, spoke about the love BTS receives from their Indian fans. He said, “India, I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love Bollywood films”.

Jeon Jung-kook, widely known as Jungkook, has also once shared his appreciation for Indian food and culture. He especially enjoys naan and chicken makhani. He has also said that he admires S S Rajamouli’s film RRR and its Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Another BTS member has previously spoken about his admiration for Aamir Khan and his popular film 3 Idiots.

In a V Live session in 2020, Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, or “Chim Chim” to his devoted fans, listed several films he enjoyed during the lockdown. One of them was the 2009 film 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling book Five Point Someone.

Meanwhile, BTS will release their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, featuring 14 tracks, on 20 March 2026. On 21 March, they will follow it with a live session titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. After that, the septet will begin a world tour on April 9 in their home country, travelling across 34 cities with a total of 81 stops during the tour.