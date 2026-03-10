ENHYPEN’s Heeseung Announces Exit From Group To Pursue Solo Career, Updates ENGENEs With His Future Plans

Popular K-pop band ENHYPEN’s member Heeseung has decided to exit the group after 6 years. The member lineup included Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. The 24-year-old is the oldest under the leadership of Jungwon. After being established on the first season of I-LAND, the septet debuted on November 30, 2020, with their first mini-album, Border: Day One, and the lead single Given-Taken. Lee Heeseung is now leaving the band to pursue his solo career.

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung exits the group to pursue a solo career

Heeseung will remain under Belift Lab but will no longer promote with the group. The announcement comes six years after the group’s debut. Heeseung was known as the main vocalist and lead dancer.

Amid the surprise, Heeseung shared a handwritten letter with fans on Weverse. In the letter, he addressed the unexpected news and explained the situation to them.

He wrote, “Hello, this is Heeseung. First of all, I’m sure many ENGENE were surprised to hear the news about me, and I imagine many of you may have questions about the sudden news.. That’s why I wanted to speak directly to ENGENE. The past six years have been filled with moments that are so overwhelming and precious that they’re hard to fully put into words. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE who always filled the empty spaces, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach.”

Advertisement

Further hinting at his future plans, Heeseung wrote, “As you know, I’ve been continuing my personal projects and have spent a lot of time hoping that I could show them to ENGENE one day. There were so many things I wanted to show you, but I also didn’t want to put my own ambitions ahead of the team.”

ENHYPEN will continue to promote as a six-piece group, confirms Agency

On March 10, 2026, the Kpop boy band's agency shared plans for its future activities as a six-member team through their official social media accounts. The agency said, “BELIFT LAB has given much thought and consideration into ENHYPEN's future direction and goals. Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it. As such, HEESEUNG will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members.”

Advertisement

File photo from X