Even Netflix Is 'Jungkook Paglu' And Streaming Platform's Bio Is The Proof

BTS member Jungkook did an impromptu livestream on Weverse on July 14 to catch up with his Kookie ARMY while watching Netflix’s popular anime movie Kpop Demon Hunters. JK’s pookie reactions to the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys’ musical chemistry, along with other moments, are making rounds across the internet.

Jungkook shared his review of the Netflix animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters, and the streaming giant's response goes viral

On July 15, Netflix changed the header photo and banner on its official X account (formerly Twitter). The new image(which has now changed again) showed Jungkook crying while watching the K-Pop Demon Hunters ending during a live broadcast. Alongside the update, Netflix changed its bio to: "Jungkook watched 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'."

This update followed Jungkook’s interaction with fans on the Weverse platform, where he watched the viral Korean animated movie with them. He became a trending topic after shedding tears during the film’s final scene.

While watching the protagonist, Jinwoo, protect Rumi from evil spirits, Jungkook said, "Don’t throw your body; just fight together. Why block it with your back? If we block it together, our strength will double. If you have given your soul, we should think about living hard together." He then wiped his tears.

He added, "These days, when I’m overwhelmed, I cry," and told fans, "You know what I mean." He also sang Soda Pop by the Lion Boys live.

Jungkook spotted a mistake in the viral song ‘Soda Pop’

While singing the Saja Boys’ Soda Pop, JK pointed out a pronunciation mistake. He said, “In the lyrics, it’s supposed to be ‘seonge chajiana,’ but it’s ‘seonge jachiana.’ Seems like it was recorded backwards.” The phrase (seong-e chaji ana), which means “It’s not enough,” appears in the first verse.

One netizen mentioned that the lyrics were pronounced correctly in the demo version but not in the studio version used in the film.