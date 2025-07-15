Supreme Court Summons Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai For Mocking Disabled People

Updated 15 July 2025 at 11:44 IST
Supreme Court Summons comedians Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai in a case related to mocking persons with disabilities. The apex court has ordered their personal appearance in connection with the matter. This is the second summons against the comedians. The FIRs have been registered against them in Mumbai and Guwahati.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 15 July 2025 at 11:44 IST