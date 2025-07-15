Supreme Court Summons Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai For Mocking Disabled People

Supreme Court Summons comedians Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai in a case related to mocking persons with disabilities. The apex court has ordered their personal appearance in connection with the matter. This is the second summons against the comedians. The FIRs have been registered against them in Mumbai and Guwahati.