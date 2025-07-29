Extreme Job Actor Jin Seon Kyu's Agency Takes A Stand Against Online Impersonators, Issues Notice: We Will Take Legal Action

Fake social media accounts pretending to be popular actors are the latest growing concern in the South Korean entertainment world. In the most recent case, Amazon Bullseye actor Jin Seon Kyu became a victim of this.

For the unversed, Jin Seon Kyu is well known for his film roles in The Outlaws and Extreme Job. He received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2017 for his performance.

On Monday, Jin Seon’s agency, L’July Entertainment, alerted fans about a fake account impersonating the actor. This account has been allegedly contacting people and asking for money. The agency urged fans to stay cautious and avoid falling victim to scams. To address the issue, they announced plans to take strict legal action against the person behind the fake profile.

According to All K Pop, Jin Seon Kyu’s agency stated, “We have received reports about fake social media accounts impersonating Jin Seon Kyu and sending direct messages. Jin Seon Kyu currently uses only Instagram and is not active on any other social media.”

They added, “Our company operates only official accounts on Instagram and X. Neither our staff nor affiliated actors contact people directly or ask for money. We kindly request fans to stay alert and avoid falling victim to scams or impersonators. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take legal action if needed.”