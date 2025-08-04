Extreme Job Actor Song Young-Kyu, 55, Found Dead In Car Days After DUI Controversy

South Korean actor Song Young Kyu has died at the age of 55. The shocking news comes just a week after he was booked for driving under the influence. According to many reports, police found him dead inside a parked vehicle at a townhouse in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

Song Young Kyu's death reason

According to Soompi, an acquaintance found Song Young Kyu unconscious in the car around 8:00 AM on Sunday, August 3 and immediately contacted the police. The Extreme Job actor was later pronounced dead. The Yongin Eastern Police Station is currently investigating the tragic incident.

As per Koreaboo, a source close to publication quoted, “He felt distressed by the malicious articles and comments, and the situation was extremely unfavourable at the time.” The cause of the death is unclear as of now.

The late veteran is known for his roles in The Recon, Extreme Job, Anti-AGYM, Big Bet, Partners for Justice and The Winning Try. Many fans are sharing their grief over the news on social media.

Song Young Kyu DUI controversy

In June, authorities booked Song Young-Kyu without detention for a DUI incident. It happened in Yongin after he had reportedly drunk alcohol with friends and tried to drive home.

His blood alcohol level exceeded 0.08 per cent, which resulted in the cancellation of his driving licence. A local resident reported the incident to the police. Song did not make any public statement about it.

He was even removed from the stage play Shakespeare in Love following the controversy. In South Korea, the public expects high standards from public figures, and such incidents often affect their careers severely.