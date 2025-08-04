Coolie Plagiarism Row: Where Are The Bollywood Critics Now? Netizens Fume Over 'Copied' Posters Of Rajinikanth Starrer

Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Coolie. The highly anticipated action drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. The makers are keeping the movie buffs hooked by unveiling new posters. However, what grabbed netizens' attention was that it resembles several Hollywood movie posters, including Rebel Moon, Madame Web and Glass, hinting that the Coolie makers plagiarised the posters.

Did Coolie makers plagiarise posters?

Several netizens took to their X handle and compared the details of every poster with the Hollywood movie posters. Among all is a fan-made poster of Beast, starring Vijay. In the poster, Vijay is tearing a cloth with a knife, revealing his half face; similarly, Rajinikanth is looking through cloth folds with a hook in his hand.

In another poster of Coolie the characters are shown on the broken glass just like the Glass movie poster.

(Coolie posters resemble Hollywood movie posters | Image: X)

Comparing the posters, a user wrote, “So basically, 3 out of the 4 posters recently released by the Coolie team are copied from somewhere else. Can’t even believe someone like GP copied even from a fan-made poster of Beast. GP is receiving a hefty sum from makers for poster designing, and this is what he is doing."

Another user accused Coolie makers of plagiarism and pointed out that had this been a Bollywood film, people would have torn the makers apart. However, because it's a movie of Rajinikanth, a South Indian hero, they conveniently ignored it. "Had this been a Bollywood film, self-proclaimed critics would’ve torn it apart for blatantly copying these posters. Like if you feel the same #Coolie," read the post.

A third user wrote, “Nothing is original – we don’t take inspiration – we copied." A user wrote, "Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most overrated director of #Tamilcinema. Except for "Managaram" & "Kaithi", all of his movies are very average. Even his movie posters are copies of Hollywood movies. #Coolie's music album is too bad. If the story is poor, 100% flop movie."

Coolie backs out of IMAX battle with War 2

Until July 3, the posters of Coolie featured the IMAX logo. In a poster in which Sun Pictures debuted the look of Aamir Khan, the logo was missing. Since then, no promo material for the film has boasted the IMAX logo. While the makers have not made an official announcement of the same, they quietly removed the IMAX logo from their posters, seemingly to avoid any controversy around the movie.