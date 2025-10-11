F-IV Member Jang Hae-Young Dies At 45 From Cancer, Bandmate Kim Hyun-Soo Posts Heartfelt 'Goodbye'

F-IV member Jang Hae-Young passed away at the age of 45 after reportedly battling cancer. As per reports, he took his last breath on October 6. He had been privately fighting the illness for a long time. Spotv News first shared the news on October 11, which was later confirmed by his bandmate Kim Hyun-Soo on social media. Although Jang had not been active in recent years, fans were deeply shocked by the sudden news of his death.

Jang Hae-Young | Image: X

Kim Hyun-Soo's tribute to teammate

Kim Hyun-Soo shared a heartfelt tribute on social media after learning about Jang Hae-Young’s passing. Along with Jang’s photo, he wrote, "Goodbye. Let’s sing together again when we meet in heaven." Although Jang had stayed away from the public eye in recent years, his death deeply shocked fans and friends.

Who was Jang Hae-Young?

Jang studied Korean dance at the Korea National University of Arts and began his career in 1997 as part of the duo Kid, best known for the song "Oh! Nanriya." In 2002, he returned with the group F-IV, alongside Woo Jung-Tae, Kim Hyun-Soo, and Seo Ji-Won. The band became popular with tracks like "Girl" and "Ring." Jang launched his solo career in 2009 with the single "Sorry for Being Ugly."

After a seven-year break, F-IV reunited and released an EP titled Thank You on 6 February 2012, marking ten years since their 2002 debut album F-IV.