Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Hoodie Is Inspired By This Iconic Film - Can You Guess?

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on Saturday, October 11. Heartfelt wishes poured in from across the film industry, with colleagues, co-stars and admirers celebrating the icon’s towering legacy and enduring influence in cinema and beyond.

Hundreds of fans gathered for the legendary actor's birthday outside his residence Jalsa, thronging the lanes of Juhu with posters and placards in their hands as a tribute to Big B. Later on in the day, he obliged fans by making an appearance at the gates of Jalsa. His traditional Sunday darshan came a day early this year and left fans excited and in a celebratory mood.

The Piku star distributed T-shirts and other merchandise to his fans amid loud cheers. He waved at them and bowed as a sign of gratitude and affection. His staffers clicked photos as a sea of fans surrounded him. What caught the attention of many was the Bollywood icon's jacket, which was inspired by the iconic Hollywood film The Lion King. The iconic frame of a yellow-orange sun casting light at dusk on King Mufasa and his son Simba in the Pride Lands of Tanzania was seen on Big B's hoodie. Several netizens pointed out on social media that like many, Big B too is a fan of The Lion King.

At Jalsa, Big B's fans came dressed as his most famous on-screen characters, while others held up life-size cutouts and banners bearing his image and famous dialogues from movies. During the meet-up at Jalsa, Big B acknowledged all his fans' efforts.

A fan, wearing a shirt which read "Wishing you bestest 83rd", called Bachchan a "living legend".