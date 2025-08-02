Friendship Day 2025: Korean Celebs Who Are Pookie Besties - Lee Dong Wook And Gong Yoo, IU And Kim Soo Hyun, Taeyhung and Jungkook And More

A family we choose on our own get a day to celebrate, Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 3, and many are already planning surprises for their pookie friends. If your best mate happens to be a K-pop fan, it’s time to brush up on your Korean pop culture knowledge. And what’s better than knowing about K-celebrities who share close connections off-screen?

Korean Celebs who are besties

Jungkook and Taeyhung

File photo of Jungkook and Taehyung | Image: X

BTS members JK and V share a brother-like bond, not just as part of the same group but also as close friends. The term "Taekook" is a popular fan-made pairing in the BTS fandom, referring to the close friendship or sometimes imagined romantic connection between V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook.

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo became well-known for their amazing onscreen chemistry in Goblin. Their strong bond grew during the show and continued even after it ended.

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo | Image: X

In 2019, when Lee Dong Wook launched his first talk show, he invited Gong Yoo as his very first guest. The two even recreated their iconic scene from Goblin on the show.

IU and Kim Soo Hyun

File photo of IU and Kim Soo Hyun | Image: X

IU and Kim Soo Hyun have shared a long-lasting friendship for years. They acted together in the 2011 drama Dream High and reunited in The Producers (2015). Even after these shows ended, they continued to spend time together and often sent each other food trucks to support each other's projects.

Cha Eun Woo and BTS’s Jungkook

Cha Eunwoo and Jungkook share one of the most adorable friendships in South Korea. Several reports say that the BTS star and the ASTRO member often go out for drinks together. They also send food and beverage trucks to each other’s sets.

File photo of Cha Eun Woo and BTS’s Jungkook | Image: X

Over time, they have shown their bond online by posting photos and dance videos. Before Jungkook’s enlistment, Eunwoo even gifted him a special watch commonly worn by Korean soldiers.

Choi Soo-bin and Beomgyu

Choi Soo-bin and Choi Beomgyu, members of the South Korean group TXT, share a close friendship that fans lovingly call ‘Bestiez.’

Jung Hoyeon and Jennie

File photo of Jung Hoyeon and Jennie | Image: X

The two stars first met at a Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and bonded over their similar ages and experiences in Korea’s tough entertainment industry. From Jung spending time backstage at Blackpink concerts to Jennie visiting the Squid Game set, these supportive best friends often celebrate each other’s achievements.

Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo