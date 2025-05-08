Garo Sero Challenges Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Over Forged Assault Photo Allegations, Kim Sae Ron’s Informant Responds To Claims

Kim Soo Hyun faces baffled scrutiny following the release of Kim Sae Ron's alleged voice recording at the press conference held on May 7. The Queen of Tears actor and Bloodhounds actress dating scandal got more intense with debate revolving around allegations of sexual relations between both when the late Sae Ron was in just 8th grade. They also claimed that the informant behind the leaked audio recordings had recently been assaulted and revealed photos as evidence. While Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has dismissed the claims as fake and AI-generated, Garo Sero has now firmly fired back.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency denied all the claims made by Kim Sae Ron’s family at a press conference

On May 7, Kim Se Ui of Garo Sero Research Institute and Bu Ji Seok, the late Kim Sae Ron’s family attorney, held a press conference in Seoul. They continued to make allegations against actor Kim Soo Hyun, with “attack photos” and “Kim Sae Ron's audio recording" drawing the most attention online. During the presser, they revealed that the informant behind the leaked audio recordings had recently been attacked and suggested a possible connection to Kim Soo Hyun in the incident.

They presented videos and photos of the informant’s injuries as evidence.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, quickly issued a strong denial. As per reports, their statement claimed, “Garo Sero’s allegations lack credibility and defy common sense. The photos presented as evidence are readily available through a simple internet search. Garo Sero and the informant are falsely claiming that these are assault photos.”

On the same day, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho hosted an emergency press conference to challenge the claims. He allegedly provided evidence suggesting that the “assault photos” were in fact stolen images from Google. Lee Jin Ho reportedly stated, “The press conference spreads false information and fabricates evidence.”

Kim Sae Ron's alleged informant reacts to ‘fake’ photo claims

Garo Sero hit back at the accusations of using AI manipulation in their latest statement.

They allegedly explained, “The informant requested that we stop using a voice actor. From now on, all videos will feature the informant’s actual voice. The informant was upset by accusations of fraud and claims that the photos were from Google. They came to me straight from the hospital, insisting they would release a video recorded on their phone at 4 AM.”