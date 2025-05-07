Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Fires Back At 'Baseless' Claims In Alleged Kim Sae Ron's Recordings, Initiates Criminal Proceedings

After Kim Sae Ron's family's attorney held a press conference and revealed recordings containing shocking details of her relationship with Queen Of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun while she was a minor, the latter's agency reacted with a statement alleging that the "evidence" released in the media is fabricated and generated using AI.

GOLDMEDALIST, which represents Kim Soo Hyun, said that the individual who made the audio file incriminating the actor available to Kim Sae Ron's family also approached them and demanded money. Accordinhg to the agency, he also has audio files in which Kim Sae Ron made statements favourable to Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated when she was a minor | Image: X

"However, this audio file is entirely fabricated. GOLDMEDALIST has determined that the recording was created using AI or similar technology. The individual who provided this audio file to HoverLab (hereinafter “the audio file provider”) is a fraudster who also approached GOLDMEDALIST, claiming to possess a recording in which the late Kim Sae Ron made statements favorable to actor Kim Soo Hyun. The audio file provider demanded money from GOLDMEDALIST and sent a portion of the recording, which was manipulated to imitate the late Kim Sae Ron’s voice. GOLDMEDALIST did not comply with any of the provider’s demands," a part of the statement released by Kim Soo Hyun's agency in his defence read.

According to released recordings, the person who made the audio files available was brutally attacked and even stabbed. However, GOLDMEDALIST claimed that the photos released to support this were fake.