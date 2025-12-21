Genie Make A Wish Actor Kim Woo-bin Marries Shin Min-a In A Dreamy Wedding After Dating For 10 Years

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony after 10 years of dating. The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest friends, with the day marked by warm and personal moments. Photos of the newlyweds are now going viral. According to The Chosun Daily, they held the ceremony on December 20 at a hotel in Seoul and kept the guest list limited to family members and a small circle of close friends.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min's wedding photos are out

AM Entertainment, their agency, confirmed the wedding in a brief statement: “Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We sincerely thank everyone for the love, blessings, and constant support you have shown the couple as they begin this meaningful new chapter. Both actors promise to return your affection by continuing to give their best performances on screen in the years ahead. Thank you!”

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min's relationship timeline

According to The Chosun Daily, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a met in 2015 while filming an advertisement. They later confirmed their relationship and stood out in the industry for their quiet approach. The couple stayed away from headlines and avoided dramatic public displays.

In 2017, doctors diagnosed Kim Woo-bin with nasopharyngeal cancer, and Shin Min-a supported him throughout his treatment.

Advertisement

Just days before the wedding, Kim Woo-bin posted photos of congratulatory gifts and flower bouquets he received. The timing left little doubt about what lay ahead. Fans responded with playful comments, heartfelt wishes, and repeated requests for a single photo.