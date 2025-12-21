K-Drama Releasing In 2026: To My Beloved Thief, Human For Today To Can This Love Be Translated?

When Life Gives You Tangerines Named Best K-Drama Of 2025, Take A Look At New Web Show To Watch In 2026 | Image: X

K-Drama Releasing In 2026: The Korean television industry has grown its global influence in 2025, with romance dramas such as Genie Make a Wish, Bon Appétit Your Majesty, Typhoon Family, Law and the City, and A Good Day to Be a Dog winning audiences worldwide. Reality titles also created massive buzz, with Squid Game's season 3 release turning it into a festival-like moment. Recently, TIME Magazine unveiled its list of the top 10 K-dramas that dominated streaming platforms, and IU and Park Bo-gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines earned the title of the best K-drama of 2025. As the year draws to a close and 2026 nears, here is a look at the fresh K-dramas scheduled to premiere in 2026.

To My Beloved Thief



Set in the Joseon era, a bandit named Nam and a prince called Moon swap souls. As they struggle to return to their own bodies, they slowly fall in love.

Release Date: January 3

Where to watch: TBA

Brave New World

Starring Lim Ji-yeon, this upcoming K-drama centres on an actress facing career setbacks. A notorious femme fatale from the Joseon era possesses her, turning her life upside down. The series blends romance with fantasy and will air on SBS in South Korea, with an expected release in India on JioHotstar.

Release Date: TBA

Where to watch: TBA

Human From Today

Eun-ho, played by Kim, is a gumiho who avoids men to stop herself from becoming human. Her plan fails when she crosses paths with star footballer Kang Si-yeol, played by Lomon, and unexpectedly turns mortal.

Release Date: January 16

Made In Korea Season 2



After six years, Hyun Bin returns in the second season of Made in Korea. The story follows an ambitious man chasing wealth and power, while a determined prosecutor sacrifices everything to stop him. The drama unfolds against the backdrop of a turbulent era.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Can This Love Be Translated?

Written by the Hong sisters and directed by Yoo Young-eun, this series stars Kim Seon-ho. It follows a celebrity and her interpreter as they travel the world to film a TV show. As they struggle with misunderstandings, viewers wait to see if love can truly find its voice.

Where to watch: Netflix

Perfect Crown

Scheduled for a March release, Perfect Crown tells the story of the second daughter of a chaebol family who enters a contract marriage with the King’s second son.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Remarried Empress



This drama adapts the popular web novel Jaehon Hwangho (The Remarried Empress) by Alphatart. First released on Naver Series and Web Novel in November 2018, the story later expanded into a webtoon, an audio drama, and a video game due to its massive popularity.

Release Date: TBA

Where to watch: JioHotstar

No Tail To Tell

A nine-tailed fox woman turns human after an unexpected accident with a famous footballer. Unlike other gumihos, she avoids becoming human to enjoy life freely, but fate forces her down a different path.

Where to watch: Netflix

Undercover Miss Hong

Set in the late 1990s, the series follows elite securities inspector Hong Geum-bo. She goes undercover as a 20-year-old junior employee to investigate a suspicious organisation.