Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol recently sparked dating rumours after the two was spotted in Hawaii together. The pictures of the duo from the island surfaced online on Thursday, March 14 and their companies confirmed they were in Hawaii but refused to comment on their personal relationship. Later in the day, Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend and actress Hyeri unfollowed the actor and posted a cryptic note on her Instagram story further fueling the speculations. Taking things on her own hand, Han So Hee has issued a clarification on her social media handle.

Han So Hee denies dating rumour with Ryu Jun Yeol

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Han So Hee made it clear that she is not dating the Reply 1988 star. The actress wrote, “I don't like people who have a partner, nor I give them space, interest, or establish a relationship in the guise of friendship, and I don't meddle in other people's relationships. I like the how Transit Love, but that’s not a part of my life,” referencing the Korean reality dating show Transit Love in which former lovers attempt to meet someone new.

She also added the phrase, "I find it funny too," which netizens speculate was a dig towards Hyeri’s Instagram story where she had written , “I find it funny,” after news of her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee dating surfaced online.

Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol’s agencies issue statement

Han So Hee’s clarification came after her company confirmed that she was in Hawaii for a vacation but did not disclose her relationship status with Ryu Jun Yeol. 9ATO Entertainment said, “We can confirm that Han So Hee is on her first personal vacation since her debut, accompanied by her friends. Beyond that, her personal life is private, and we appreciate your understanding.”

Ryu Jun Yeol’s label , C-JeS Studio, stated, “This is our actor’s personal vacation for his photography work. We request that everyone respect his privacy. We will not address the eyewitness reports as they pertain to his personal life.”