Hope On The Stage: BTS' J Hope Announces His First Solo World Tour; Know Dates, Countries, Tickets Sale And More

BTS member J Hope is all geared up for his first solo world tour Hope on the Stage. The rapper is announced the same on social media. Fans went gaga as soon as the post was dropped, but few were disappointed as their cities were not added in the list.

Big Hit Official took their Instagram account and shared the news of J Hope’w World Tour. Along with the poster, the caption read, “J-Hope tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’. Seoul . Brooklyn . Chicago . Mexico City . San Antonio. Oakland . Los Angeles . Manila . Saitama . Singapore . Jakarta. Bangkok . Macau . Taipei . Osaka”.

Excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “We are soooo back”. Another user wrote, “I love you Hobi..I miss you so much and I am Indian BTS army girl and I am very happy that you are going to dance on the stage. But what about Hope India”. “The name is J-Hope everyone….so proud of him”, wrote the third user.

The world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2. J-Hope will then visit 14 cities across Asia and North America, including Osaka, Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City and Singapore, performing two-night shows at each venue. Pre-sale tickets of the tour will be available to official ARMY fan club members on January 22, with general ticket sales starting the following day, January 23. Tickets for the Los Angeles stop will be announced at a later date due to ongoing wildfires in the area.

