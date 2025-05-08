How Is My Brother Actor Won Bin Connected To Kim Sae Ron And Kim Soo Hyun's Controversy?

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's controversy has taken a whole new turn since the Bloodhounds actress’s alleged voice recording was released at the press conference held on May 7. The alleged claims of Kim Soo Hyun’s physical involvement with Kim Sae Ron when she was in 8th grade have already shocked many. The attorney also disclosed that the informant connected to the case was allegedly attacked in New Jersey. A new report claimed that the whistleblower's wife thanked legendary actor Won Bin for saving her husband's life.

How is Won Bin related to Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal?

According to Kbizoom, Informant’s wife released a public voice message detailing threats, leaked personal information, and an attack that nearly killed her husband. “When I saw the blood on his clothes, I thought I would break,” she said. She also mentioned discovering recordings and other files her husband had kept safe. “It’s not just audio,” she stated. “It’s evidence—evidence people want to hide.”

She expressed gratitude to actor Won Bin, saying, “I didn’t know you were famous. You came quietly and showed respect. That meant everything.” However, she didn’t confirm if Won Bin directly saved the whistleblower. Her comments about his ‘quiet support’ sparked buzz, but Won Bin, who had a close bond with the late Kim Sae Ron has not issued any statement on the matter.

The stabbing incident is now under active investigation by U.S. federal authorities. The whistleblower's wife shared that they intend to visit Korea and speak publicly when it is safe to do so. As reported by Garosero, he was stabbed nine times in a targeted attack by individuals from Korea and China.

Kim Sae Ron's family revealed the late actress' audio recording

At a press conference held on May 7, 2025, Kim Sae Ron’s family revealed, “About a month before Kim Sae Ron’s death, whistleblower Mr A—then in New Jersey—recorded conversations with her, with her full consent, where she disclosed various alleged crimes involving actor Kim Soo Hyun. On 1 May, Mr A was violently attacked, suffering nine stab wounds to the neck.”