Is BTS V Gay? ARMYs Speculate Wildly On Kim Taehyung's Sexuality After His Alleged Visit To Queer Bar

K-pop band BTS member Taehyung, aka V, is back from military services and new opinions about his personal life are the hot topic of discussion among netizens. Buzz ranging from his dating rumours with idols to questions about his sexuality, all the comments are coming together.

BTS has always supported the LGBTQ+ community, leading many to speculate that some members of OT7 might come out publicly someday. Recently, an old picture of V resurfaced online, sparking new conversations.

Why do people suddenly become so interested in V’s sexuality?

In April 2024, while V was serving in the military and still managing to break the internet, he posted a series of photos on Instagram. One picture caught everyone’s attention: a sultry shot of him standing in front of a mirror with a perfect lipstick kiss on it.

Fast forward to September 2025, Taehyung appeared in full art-world style at the Frieze Seoul Paradise Art event. Paparazzi and fans took countless photos, but one image stood out: V posing with Mini Han, his friend and the owner of one of Itaewon’s most popular gay bars.

So, how are these two events related? Well, netizens are always quick with their K-pop detective skills and connected the dots. That 2024 mirror photo? It wasn’t just a stylish background. It turned out to be the mirror from Mini Han’s bar, famous for its lipstick kiss mark. Fans realised that V’s photo in 2024 was taken at a gay club known for its signature mirror.

Cue the digital confetti as countless queer group chats lit up with messages like “I KNEW IT.” Many even questioned whether he is gay or simply a supportive friend visiting the bar. Netizens shared how much they loved V for always being so supportive.

Talking about his sexuality, Taehyung has previously been linked to several idols and actresses as well. A clip from the same event featuring BTS’s V with Joanna Chun also became a hot topic. This moment reminded fans of a 2021 dating rumour.

Now, the internet floated two theories about V’s sexuality: One linked him to a gay bar, while the other involved his past dating rumours with girls. Many are even voiced against both theories, saying that it doesn't matter.